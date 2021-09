Premier League clubs spent £1.1billion in the summer transfer window – the lowest gross spend since 2015 but still higher than expectations amid the pandemic, according to analysis by Deloitte.The figure marked an 11% drop on last summer, which was 9% down on 2019, effecting the first consecutive decline in gross expenditure since the global financial crisis of 2008 to 2010, according to Deloitte’s Sports Business Group.The analysis showed the continuing impact on football finances of Covid-19. Not only did spending decrease, the proportion of players acquired on free transfers rose from 20% to 22%, although the number of players...