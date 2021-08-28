Cancel
TV Series

Rick and Morty "Schwiftiest" Vid Has Us Concerned; Our S06 Prediction

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo with a little more than a week to go before the fifth season of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty wraps, viewers are being treated to one of those "greatest hits" videos that usually come out before a season or series finale. But considering just how bad things have gotten between the dimension-hopping duo this season, we can't shake this feeling of dread we're getting from "5 Seasons of the Schwiftiest Duo." Like one of those moments when viewers are asked to remember the "better times" before some game-changing thing happens. Personally? I'd like to see Space Beth take Morty with her for a while in Season 6- a ton of short-term and long-term storyline potential there (and Harmon did say that Space Beth would have more of a presence next season) Morty would get the best of both worlds (family & adventure) while Rick can hopefully gain a better "appreciation" of things (fingers crossed). Though I'm sure Rick's willingness to jump into adventures without moralizing and Rick coming to a better understanding of the important role Morty plays to win the day & have our duo back together by around mid-season. Of course, I could be completely, totally, 103% wrong so there's that.

