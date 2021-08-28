Cancel
Oxford, AL

Pink Heels Cancer Run Away 5K at Choccolocco Park

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 7 days ago
Pink Heals Eastern Alabama 1st Annual 5K

Saturday, September 4, 2021

7:00 am

Event by Pink Heals Eastern Alabama Held at: Choccolocco Park Public Event Join us for our first annual 5K at Choccolocco Park! Join us for our 1st annual Cancer…Run Away 5K Run/Walk on September 4th, 2021 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Al.! Day of Registration begins at 7:00am Race starts at 8:00am Use the form below to pre-register. Pre-registration is open now through August 13th. Pre-registrants are guaranteed a shirt. You can register on the day of the event but are not guaranteed a shirt. If you have any questions please feel free to message us. Thank you! ~ Click on this link
for online registration. (Note a small processing fee applies.) https://runsignup.com/…/PinkHealsEasternAlabamaCancerRu… ~ Click on this link
to print and mail in your form and check. https://1drv.ms/w/s!Akj74I-pUYAPk1HcgCdjNfG50ezS?e=DYPw36

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com
