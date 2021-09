Amazon Japan has started taking pre-orders for the Dialga and Palkia Edition Switch Lite that was announced during the Pokemon Presents showcase. This special Switch Lite was announced to commemorate the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and is completely black in color with designs of Dialga and Palkia on the back. You can pre-order from Amazon Japan here (check for international shipping availability) and it will be released on November 5th.