Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Liverpool and the logic behind reinforcing foundations over making star signings

By Karl Matchett
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10AMsz_0bfk47FK00

“One of the more surprising strategies for longevity is actually to sacrifice some part of the object itself. We see this in nature where a lizard’s tail can break off when attacked, allowing the lizard to escape alive.” - Alexander Rose, How to build something that lasts 10,000 years

“That’s what we were always talking about – a season is like that, you constantly prepare a basis for the final weeks. We are now in the final weeks and there will be no interruption anymore, there will only be game after game after game. We created a wonderful base, now let’s use it.” - Jurgen Klopp , 2019

There is a link of sorts here between lizards and Liverpool, honest. The Reds are a week away from the transfer deadline having added a single new player to the first-team squad, Ibrahima Konate, and with the centre-back yet to feature in a competitive game.

On the face of it, it’s not a momentous move from the club to reel in last year’s champions Manchester City, who finished 17 points above the Reds, or indeed rivals Man United, who finished five above and have since added £115m duo Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Liverpool’s work has instead been consigned to the negotiating table with those already at the club: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson all signing new deals to remain at Anfield for the long haul. Mohamed Salah and captain Jordan Henderson are expected to follow suit too, all being well, likely increasing the Reds’ already-enormous salary outlay on a squad which has grown together and won together.

Renewal will be required at some stage, but it’s important to note the manager has always placed a huge emphasis on not focusing solely on the end point, but on what happens at the start of the journey: getting the house in order, then worrying about what’s possible later on.

That’s the base, the “wonderful base”, that the club want. Not just in terms of league results and position in the table, but on a more holistic viewing: the academy and first-team training complex, now together and ready to provide positives for years to come . Liverpool FC Women, aiming not just for promotion but their own permanent base too, enabling future growth and success. And Klopp’s squad in place to win major honours, not just for a season or two of full-tilt, all-or-nothing challenging, but a sustainable foundation of power to keep building from.

Wind the clock back and it was rarely the case for the Anfield club.

Brendan Rodgers took them on a wild title chase, but the foundations of that team were as far from rock-solid as imaginable; it was a thrilling ride, but one built on a leaky defence and the brilliance of a couple in attack. None lasted all that long at the club.

Rafael Benitez’s almost-all-conquering side was better-constructed, and perhaps didn’t win as much as it deserved due to competing at a time when the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United were also among the very best in Europe, but an FA Cup, a title challenge and a European Cup - plus another final - wasn’t a shoddy return at all until financial mismanagement reared its head.

The idea this time around is for it to be far longer-lasting, and indeed more profitable on a silverware basis.

Signing new players is often a positive. And, for Liverpool, it will certainly be required in the coming seasons in several areas - but the work this summer is akin to opting for rebuilding the unconquerable Konigstein fortress turrets, rather than adding another conservatory to an expensive hotel.

The latter looks good, it makes the overall building bigger and sometimes it’s exactly what you need, but the former is much longer-lasting against all manner of challengers.

Of course, even a fortress changes its design, and even Konigstein had a notable escape from the inside.

Gini Wijnaldum, like Emre Can before him, is a rare example of an allowed departure when it no longer made sense to those running the club to compromise. Wijnaldum was a huge part of a very successful team, but the club deemed more worth in letting him go than retaining him above his perceived value - the ‘lizard’s tail’ if you will. Liverpool go on regardless, with every expectation of a replacement emerging in time and for a long time, even if not through an immediate, expensive acquisition.

They have their base, off the pitch and on it. The new contracts are as much a part of the silverware plan as the six points Klopp’s side have picked up so far - it just requires zooming out to appreciate it.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

230K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emre Can
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Fc#Manchester United#Logic#Reds#Liverpool Fc Women#Emre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

No need for Liverpool to sign a midfielder, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists there is no need for the club to sign a new midfielder before the transfer window closes.Georginio Wijnaldum joined Paris St Germain in June, but Klopp stressed the Holland international’s departure has not left a big gap in his midfield.Klopp, whose side take on Premier League title rivals Chelsea at Anfield in Saturday’s evening kick-off, said he is not expecting any major new signings before the transfer window closes.“If there’s an area we have on the pitch where we have all the different skill sets, dynamic, creativity, defensive-orientated, offensive-orientated, all these kind of things – there...
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

Lyon complete signing of Shaqiri from Liverpool

Lyon (AFP) – Lyon have completed the signing of Swiss international midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri from Liverpool, the two clubs announced on Monday. The 29-year-old moves for an initial fee of six million euros, rising to a potential total of 11 million euros ($12.9m) with bonuses, Lyon said, and has signed a contract until 2024.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Klopp leaves door open to late Liverpool signing

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has left the door open to another addition before the market shuts. Klopp insists anything can happen. He said, "Do I expect a busy four days for us? Not really, but you never know. "How much does it (signings from other clubs) change things? The options...
Liverpool, NYPosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool to pull off "Jota Like" signing

Everyone loves a surprise transfer and it seems as if no one is better at pulling them off than Liverpool and Michael Edwards. The key example for this is the signing of Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer. It seemed as if the Reds were poised to make a...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Liverpool make enquiry for Yves Bissouma

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma. According to Daily Express, the Premier League giants have made their opening move for the Mali international and Brighton are demanding a fee of around £40 million to sell him. Apparently Manchester United and...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool signing Bobby Clark posts Newcastle farewell

Liverpool signing Bobby Clark has posted a farewell note to hometown club Newcastle United. No fee has yet been reported for the son of former Newcastle captain Lee Clark, whose arrival follows a recent trend at Melwood, with Harvey Elliott and Kaide Gordon both examples of the club's high-profile youth recruitment.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson signs new contract

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has signed a new contract with the club, keeping him at Anfield through to 2025.He follows a succession of team-mates in tying their futures to the club, with Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson all signing long-term deals this summer, as the club focuses on renewals rather than transfers.Henderson joined Liverpool in 2011 and has played close to 400 games for the club, succeeding Steven Gerrard as skipper and lifting four trophies under Jurgen Klopp: the 2019 Champions League, the Premier League title a year later, plus the Uefa Super Cup and...
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

Henderson signs new long-term Liverpool deal

Liverpool (AFP) – Liverpool announced on Tuesday that captain Jordan Henderson has signed a new long-term contract with the club reportedly keeping him tied to the English giants until 2025. “Jordan Henderson has signed a new contract with Liverpool Football Club to commit his long-term future to the Reds,” they...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Sheyi Ojo: Millwall sign Liverpool winger on loan

The former England youth international of Nigerian background has been sent to Gary Rowett’s side to garner first-team experience. Liverpool have confirmed the departure of Sheyi Ojo to English Championship side Millwall on loan for the 2021-22 season. This is the 24-year-old’s seventh loan move due to his inability to...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp questions why England have more No 9 options than his native Germany as the Liverpool boss insists Gareth Southgate has SEVEN to pick from - with his homeland relying on Timo Werner and Thomas Muller

Jürgen Klopp, Germany, England, Liverpool F.C., Gareth Southgate, Timo Werner, Liverpool, Liechtenstein national football team, Germany national association football team, Karim Adeyemi. Jurgen Klopp has revealed his frustration at Germany's lack of traditional centre forward options, lamenting the fact that Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has 'seven' No 9s at...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Gary Neville says Jurgen Klopp is “not himself” at the moment

Gary Neville shares his thoughts on Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is “not himself” at the moment, according to Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville. Neville appeared in the latest episode of YouTube show Webby & O’Neill, where he talked about a number of topics such as Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United, Raphael Varane’s introduction to the club and the Premier League title race as a whole.
SportsBBC

Georgia Walters: Wales forward signs for Liverpool

Wales forward Georgia Walters has joined Liverpool FC Women on a non-contract basis. Walters scored five goals for Blackburn Rovers in last season's FA Women's Championship. The 29-year-old, who made her Wales debut against the Faroe Islands in 2020, has spent much of pre-season with Liverpool. "She offers something different...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Oh you’ve been missed and how - Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip

Virgil had one of the most mentally taxing seasons ever. His injury caused loads of problems, not only to him but even the team and the way they played. The VVD song reverberates through Anfield whenever Virgil takes the field. He is arguably the best defender in the Premier League, if not in the world. His towering presence brings calm to the Liverpool fans and players alike.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Liverpool interested in signing Declan Rice

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Declan Rice next summer, according to reports from 90 mins. Rice has already rejected several contract extension offers as he wants to move elsewhere to win trophies. The 22-year-old is arguably West Ham’s most consistent performer in the past few years, and David Moyes...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Carragher makes Salah contract prediction and hails Liverpool for keeping key men from Barcelona & Real Madrid

The Reds legend is delighted to see proven performers commit to fresh terms at Anfield rather than go chasing a dream elsewhere. Jamie Carragher expects Mohamed Salah to be "the next one to sign" a new contract at Liverpool, with the Reds saluted for bucking a trend that once saw star turns lured away from Anfield by the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Premier League90min.com

Nabil Fekir explains why 2018 Liverpool transfer collapsed

Nabil Fekir has put the blame on an agent and not any medical concerns about his knee for scuppering his dream £53m transfer to Liverpool in the summer of 2018. The Reds had just played in the Champions League final and were looking to strengthen ahead of challenging again at home and abroad. Fekir had been identified as someone to add depth and competition for places and appeared to be on the verge of completing the switch from Lyon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy