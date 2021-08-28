Cancel
5 takeaways from Colts' preseason win over Lions

By Cody Manning
 7 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts’ final preseason game played like the fourth game on the previous preseason schedule because both teams didn’t play a majority of their starters.

The backend of the roster showed they had some fight as they had to make another comeback for the third week in a row to leave with the win. Indianapolis finished undefeated in the preseason for the first time since 1994.

There wasn’t much that will carry into the regular season but there are some things to consider as Chris Ballard figures out his final 53-man roster.

Here are five takeaways from the preseason finale:

1

Kwity Paye continues to impress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CByjo_0bfk3iRn00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Paye surprisingly played a higher number of snaps despite being an assumed starter of the Colts’ defense. He carried the momentum from the previous week and was making plays all over the trenches. He did a good job at closing down on rushes and creating pressure on the quarterback. His best play was when he got the edge against Tyrell Crosby and hit David Blough to force the strip-sack fumble. It is going to be a pleasure to see what he can do next to DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.

2

Jacob Eason likely wins the backup job

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sqTpn_0bfk3iRn00
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

After having a slow start, Eason got comfortable on his third drive of the game and delivered on seven straight completions to get Indianapolis in scoring position. The offense did settle for a field goal but it was one of his better stretches of the preseason. He finished 10/14 for 74 yards.

Sam Ehlinger took over to run the final two minutes of the first half. He made a great play to connect with Dezmon Patmon on a 59-yard gain. The offense settled for a field goal and Ehlinger ended up limping off the field. Frank Reich mentioned that the injury “didn’t look good” in his post-game press conference. For the time being, it does appear that Eason will enter the season as the backup to Carson Wentz.

3

Left tackle is still nerve-wracking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddjlZ_0bfk3iRn00
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

As the Colts await for Eric Fisher to be cleared to play, the protector of Wentz’s blindside continues to be a concern. Despite playing well against the Minnesota Vikings, Julién Davenport had his struggles with false starts and giving up pressures. Sam Tevi had a very rough night and ended up getting carted off the field with an injury. Will Holden hasn’t shown anything promising either. Davenport is the current placeholder for Fisher unless a better option becomes available. There will be a lot of roster movement over the next two weeks, and I wouldn’t be surprised if a tackle or two gets added to the roster.

4

Injuries could impact roster decisions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jC5aY_0bfk3iRn00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Ehlinger (knee) and Tevi (knee) weren’t the only players that suffered an injury. Wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (foot), safety George Odum (concussion), and Kameron Cline (hamstring) ended up getting ruled out of the game.

This comes at a time where Ballard has to finalize his roster and this could determine a player’s future with the organization. One thing to note is the current injured reserve rule. If a player is placed on the list prior to the final cutdown date then his season is over unless a settlement is made. A player that gets placed on IR after Sept. 1 is eligible to return to the active roster after three weeks. This will be something to watch as the team starts to tune up the roster for their opening day matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

5

Deon Jackson shines in 2nd half

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PREQw_0bfk3iRn00
Leon Halip/Getty Images

One of the great things about the last half of the preseason action is that there are players giving their best to make a final impression to make a roster, no matter what team it is.

Jackson, an undrafted rookie running back, took advantage of his opportunity and showcased his one-cut running ability. His contact balance was on display as he broke through tackles which helped spring his 42-yard touchdown run. He rushed for 81 yards on 10 attempts, plus added a receiving touchdown and punched in a two-point conversion. Despite his great performance, he still faces an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster because the Colts’ backfield is set. He’ll likely start the season on the practice squad unless he impressed one of the other 31 general managers tonight.

