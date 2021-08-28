Bucks, Trojans win, Eagles lose in preseason football contests
ELLSWORTH — Football under the lights returned to Maine on Friday as teams in Hancock County and across the state tuned up for their season openers with preseason contests. Bucksport and Mount Desert Island claimed victories Friday in their respective contests against Belfast and Mattanawcook Academy. Elsewhere, Ellsworth/Sumner suffered a defeat as Orono pulled away from the Eagles in the second half at Ellsworth High School.www.ellsworthamerican.com
