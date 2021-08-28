Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellsworth, ME

Bucks, Trojans win, Eagles lose in preseason football contests

By News Team
Ellsworth American
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLSWORTH — Football under the lights returned to Maine on Friday as teams in Hancock County and across the state tuned up for their season openers with preseason contests. Bucksport and Mount Desert Island claimed victories Friday in their respective contests against Belfast and Mattanawcook Academy. Elsewhere, Ellsworth/Sumner suffered a defeat as Orono pulled away from the Eagles in the second half at Ellsworth High School.

www.ellsworthamerican.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houlton, ME
Ellsworth, ME
Sports
Local
Maine Sports
City
Winthrop, ME
Local
Maine Education
City
Bucksport, ME
City
Belfast, ME
Ellsworth, ME
Education
County
Hancock County, ME
State
Maine State
City
Orono, ME
City
Bar Harbor, ME
Maine State
Maine Football
City
Ellsworth, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Mount Desert Island#American Football#Mattanawcook Academy#Ellsworth High School#Lions#The Golden Bucks#Mdi#Washington Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy