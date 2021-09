McCLURE — Are you looking for distinctive decor for your home or need a special gift for someone in your life? Then The Treasure Box Craft and Gift Shoppe is the right place for all your needs. Located west of McClure along U.S. 522, the shop has a variety of unique items both big and small. Many of the items offered at The Treasure Box are handcrafted by owners Holly Haubrick and her parents Bob and Kathy Haubrick.