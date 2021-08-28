Cancel
Astros Prospect Report: August 27th

By Jimmy Price
The Crawfish Boxes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (56-42) won 13-1 (BOX SCORE) The Skeeters got on the board early getting 2 runs in the 2nd on an error and a run scoring on a double play. The Skeeters would blow this one open in the 4th scoring 8 runs on a wild pitch, a Dawson RBI double, Hinojosa RBI double, Siri bases loaded HBP and a Matijevic grand slam. Hinojosa added a 3 run HR in the 5th to extend the lead. France got the start and was phenomenal striking out 9 over 7 scoreless innings while allowing just 1 hit as the Skeeters won 13-1,

www.crawfishboxes.com

