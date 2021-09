The win streak may have ended, but August was still extraordinarily good for New York — the American league team, at least. In what was easily their best month of the season, the Yankees took control of their own destiny by vaulting themselves ahead of several playoff hopefuls and taking the first Wild Card spot away from their archrivals. The Rays have feasted off of the underbelly of the league during this time so they haven’t made much headway in the division, but it’s not a foregone conclusion just yet.