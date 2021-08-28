Cancel
Celebrities

Britney Spears assault allegation turned over to district attorney

By Adam White
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHmDx_0bfk1hdU00

A district attorney will decide whether or not to prosecute Britney Spears after she was accused of assaulting her housekeeper.

Earlier this month, a long-time employee of Spears’ accused the pop star of slapping a phone out of her hand during an altercation.

Spears’ attorney called the housekeeper’s claim “sensational tabloid fodder”, adding that the alleged incident involved “a ‘he said, she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever”.

“Anyone can make an accusation,” the statement continued. “This should have been closed immediately.”

An investigation into the claim by the Ventura County sheriff’s department has now been turned over to the area district attorney, who will make a decision over whether or not to prosecute Spears.

In August, it was reported that Spears’ father Jamie has agreed to step down from his role overseeing his daughter’s conservatorship “when the time is right”.

Spears has been campaigning in recent years to be released from her conservatorship, which controls her professional and personal affairs.

She has specifically accused her father of “ruining” her life, and expressed a desire to sue members of her family.

