Stock up, stock down from the Vikings' preseason loss to the Chiefs

The Vikings could not keep up with the Chiefs on Friday, securing a winless preseason for 2021.

OK, so Minnesota should be a little concerned about some of the things that happened this preseason. The team’s defensive back unit did not look as good as you would hope. The special teams could also improve.

Overall, though, the Vikings shouldn’t hit the panic button. There were plenty of players whose stock rose after strong preseason performances. And of course, there were some whose stock fell in the defeat.

So here is the final Vikings stock up, stock down report of the preseason:

Stock up: RB A.J. Rose Jr.

Minnesota Vikings running back A.J. Rose Jr., left, is congratulated by tight end Zach Davidson (40) after rushing for a 32-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Vikings looked pretty unimpressive on offense for much of the preseason, but there was one player who stood out.

Rose, an undrafted free agent, had another big game, rushing for two touchdowns and 41 rushing yards on just six carries. The Vikings are deep at running back, but Rose may have made his case to make the roster, especially if Kene Nwangwu’s injury ends up being serious.

Stock down: QB Jake Browning

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning (3) drops back during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Unfortunately, I think Browning probably played his way out of the backup quarterback spot. He finished 2-for-8 with 41 passing yards in the game. He needed a big performance after two inconsistent preseason games. In the preseason finale, he wasn’t able to pull that off.

Stock up: DE Everson Griffen

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (6) runs with the ball as Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (58) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Griffen, welcome back to the Vikings. The Minnesota edge rusher had a sack and a pressure that led to a D.J. Wonnum sack.

Stock down: K Greg Joseph

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) scores a field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph missed another field goal that was from over 50 yards, doing so for the second week in a row. He finished the preseason 4-for-6 on field goals. He made all of his extra points.

Stock up: DL Hercules Mata'afa

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Hercules Mata’afa (50) participates in NFL training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Mata’afa needed to have a big game against the Chiefs in order to make his case for a roster spot. He did just that, tallying three quarterback hits and a sack. The Vikings defensive line room is crowded, but Mata’afa had a strong preseason, so he might have done enough to make it.

Stock down: CB Bashaud Breeland

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 27: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a pass for a touchdown as defensive back Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Minnesota Vikings defends during the 1st quarter of the preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Breeland probably earned a starting cornerback spot out wide this offseason. However, he was beaten by his former teammate, Tyreek Hill, for a touchdown on the Chiefs’ opening drive. The Vikings cornerback unit was a little disappointing this preseason. Although, corner Patrick Peterson did not play at all, and he has the potential to be a big boost.

Stock up: P Britton Colquitt

Minnesota Vikings punter Britton Colquitt warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Colquitt pinned one of his four punts inside the 20-yard line. He had a long of 57 yards. After the first game, it looked like Colquitt could be on the roster bubble. But after two good performances, he might have secured the punter spot for 2021.

Stock up: WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (15) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Based off the preseason, Smith-Marsette is the team’s best returner. He had another good day in the finale against the Chiefs, tallying an average of 25.3 yards on his three kick returns.

Stock up: CB Parry Nickerson

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Parry Nickerson celebrates after running an interception back for a touchdown during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

For the most part, Nickerson has not stood out as being particularly good or bad this preseason. But he did have a big play on Friday, running back an interception for a touchdown.