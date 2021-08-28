Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Stock up, stock down from the Vikings' preseason loss to the Chiefs

By Jack White
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CztiO_0bfk1gkl00

The Vikings could not keep up with the Chiefs on Friday, securing a winless preseason for 2021.

OK, so Minnesota should be a little concerned about some of the things that happened this preseason. The team’s defensive back unit did not look as good as you would hope. The special teams could also improve.

Overall, though, the Vikings shouldn’t hit the panic button. There were plenty of players whose stock rose after strong preseason performances. And of course, there were some whose stock fell in the defeat.

So here is the final Vikings stock up, stock down report of the preseason:

Stock up: RB A.J. Rose Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVknn_0bfk1gkl00
Minnesota Vikings running back A.J. Rose Jr., left, is congratulated by tight end Zach Davidson (40) after rushing for a 32-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Vikings looked pretty unimpressive on offense for much of the preseason, but there was one player who stood out.

Rose, an undrafted free agent, had another big game, rushing for two touchdowns and 41 rushing yards on just six carries. The Vikings are deep at running back, but Rose may have made his case to make the roster, especially if Kene Nwangwu’s injury ends up being serious.

Stock down: QB Jake Browning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455g9g_0bfk1gkl00
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning (3) drops back during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Unfortunately, I think Browning probably played his way out of the backup quarterback spot. He finished 2-for-8 with 41 passing yards in the game. He needed a big performance after two inconsistent preseason games. In the preseason finale, he wasn’t able to pull that off.

Stock up: DE Everson Griffen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O2UpB_0bfk1gkl00
DUPLICATE***Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (6) runs with the ball as Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (58) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Griffen, welcome back to the Vikings. The Minnesota edge rusher had a sack and a pressure that led to a D.J. Wonnum sack.

Stock down: K Greg Joseph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FvKfs_0bfk1gkl00
Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) scores a field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph missed another field goal that was from over 50 yards, doing so for the second week in a row. He finished the preseason 4-for-6 on field goals. He made all of his extra points.

Stock up: DL Hercules Mata'afa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtqpJ_0bfk1gkl00
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Hercules Mata’afa (50) participates in NFL training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Mata’afa needed to have a big game against the Chiefs in order to make his case for a roster spot. He did just that, tallying three quarterback hits and a sack. The Vikings defensive line room is crowded, but Mata’afa had a strong preseason, so he might have done enough to make it.

Stock down: CB Bashaud Breeland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n79sx_0bfk1gkl00
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 27: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a pass for a touchdown as defensive back Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Minnesota Vikings defends during the 1st quarter of the preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Breeland probably earned a starting cornerback spot out wide this offseason. However, he was beaten by his former teammate, Tyreek Hill, for a touchdown on the Chiefs’ opening drive. The Vikings cornerback unit was a little disappointing this preseason. Although, corner Patrick Peterson did not play at all, and he has the potential to be a big boost.

Stock up: P Britton Colquitt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Un71e_0bfk1gkl00
Minnesota Vikings punter Britton Colquitt warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Colquitt pinned one of his four punts inside the 20-yard line. He had a long of 57 yards. After the first game, it looked like Colquitt could be on the roster bubble. But after two good performances, he might have secured the punter spot for 2021.

Stock up: WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NsvNa_0bfk1gkl00
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (15) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Based off the preseason, Smith-Marsette is the team’s best returner. He had another good day in the finale against the Chiefs, tallying an average of 25.3 yards on his three kick returns.

Stock up: CB Parry Nickerson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02oXB7_0bfk1gkl00
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Parry Nickerson celebrates after running an interception back for a touchdown during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

For the most part, Nickerson has not stood out as being particularly good or bad this preseason. But he did have a big play on Friday, running back an interception for a touchdown.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Preseason Games#Stock#American Football#Bashaud Breeland Breeland#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 wide receivers Vikings can sign after Adam Thielen’s injury

Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen give the Vikings a terrific starting duo at wide receiver, but Thielen’s injury highlights the team’s need for more depth. The Vikings sport one of the best starting wide receiving corps in the entire NFL when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are both healthy. Things fall off quickly behind that pair of Pro Bowlers though. Thielen’s recent thigh injury isn’t thought to be serious, but it does highlight Minnesota’s need to build more depth in the receiver room.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings waive two more players

With August comes roster cuts, and the Vikings have wasted no time figuring out how to trim down the team. Minnesota made two more roster moves on Sunday, waiving WR Warren Jackson and CB Dylan Mabin. That puts the Vikings’ roster at 83 players currently. The two cutdown deadlines remaining...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ newest Vikings teammate isn’t a fan of him

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been cast in a not-so-great light this offseason amid his thoughts on remaining unvaccinated. While he’s certainly in his right to do so, it has not pleased head coach Mike Zimmer. It appears the Vikings are on the verge of signing Everson Griffen, who...
NFLthevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round pick is a ‘star’ at Jaguars training camp

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has apparently been looking impressive this summer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this year, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was able to earn a contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Vikings first-round draft pick has struggled since entering the NFL...
NFLKARE

Vikings add new punter, veteran backup QB

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have switched specialists again right before the regular season. They signed former Pittsburgh punter Jordan Berry and released punter Britton Colquitt. Berry was cut by the Steelers this week after six seasons with the club. He was tied for first in franchise history in...
NFLBleacher Report

Everson Griffen Agrees to New Vikings Contract 1 Day After Being Released

Everson Griffen is sticking with the Minnesota Vikings after all. The team re-signed the veteran defensive end Wednesday, one day after releasing him. According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Vikings "needed the roster spot for a day to make other moves, but as expected, Griffen's back." The Vikings...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

New Players Arrive on Vikings Free Agent Radar

Everson Griffen signed with the Minnesota Vikings to start the week, and the team may not be quite done with adding new free agents. On Wednesday, the franchise waived offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk and kicker Riley Patterson. That whittles the roster below its usual body count for this time of year, so another player could possibly join the team any day. The Vikings own about $13 million in cap space as of August 26th, a sizable figure compared to previous years at this time under head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. Ordinarily, Minnesota is down to pennies in late August.
NFLthespun.com

Vikings Have Reportedly Suffered A Major Injury Blow

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith, who is expected to have an expanded role this season, is now likely to begin the year on the sideline. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Smith is expected to undergo knee surgery for a meniscus injury. The procedure will keep him out for the beginning of the season.
NFLchatsports.com

What in the world are the Minnesota Vikings thinking?

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer announced on Wednesday that some of the team’s starters are going to play in the team’s final preseason game on Friday. Two weeks ago, the Minnesota Vikings decided to sit 30 of their top players out for their first 2021 preseason game against the Denver Broncos.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings linked to another former KC Chiefs defensive back

The Minnesota Vikings have gone to great lengths to remake their secondary this offseason, and it’s a strategy that included adding one former K.C. Chiefs cornerback. Now it sounds as if they’re ready to add another pass defender who was recently cut by general manager Brett Veach. Ben Goessling of...
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
NFLPosted by
Bring Me The News

Vikings quarterbacks struggle in preseason loss to Colts

The Minnesota Vikings improved on their rough preseason opener a week ago but couldn't move the ball in a 12-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. The Vikings had a different approach to Saturday's game as many of the starters played after sitting out last week. The decision to play almost backfired when Adam Thielen jammed his knee at the end of the Vikings' first drive. Although Thielen limped off, he was checked on the sideline and deemed OK.
NFLYardbarker

Per Report: Saints to Sign DT Jaleel Johnson

The 27-year-old Johnson entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He appeared in five games as a rookie. Johnson had been a regular part of the Vikings defensive line rotation since 2018, playing in all 48 regular season games and four postseason contests.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Larry Fitzgerald to Minnesota? Patrick Peterson gives his thoughts

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson recently shared his latest thoughts on the possibility of his former teammate, Larry Fitzgerald, signing with the purple and gold. Before he made a name for himself with the Arizona Cardinals, All-Pro wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald grew up in the Twin Cities rooting for the...
NFLPioneer Press

At least Vikings’ reserve linebackers look better in preseason loss to Colts

Entering Saturday night, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer hadn’t been enamored with his backup linebackers. But that could be changing. In an ugly 12-10 loss to Indianapolis in the second preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium, at least the play of Minnesota’s linebackers was a bright spot. Troy Dye returned an...
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Is Chris Herndon Poised For A Breakout With Vikings?

Preseason injuries bow to no man. The world threw the Minnesota Vikings a curveball when tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured his knee in their final game of the preseason, requiring a meniscus surgery that could keep him out for the season. Smith was preparing to enter a potential breakout year, as he had risen to the top of the depth chart upon Kyle Rudolph’s departure to the New York Giants in free agency. Now, he’ll have to watch the 2021 season from the sideline.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Minnesota Vikings Schedule Prediction: The Purple Start Strong

Earlier in the offseason, I published a four-part season prediction series on The Vikings Gazette. The idea was to break down the schedule, offering up an educated guess for how the year might go. I’m republishing it on Purple PTSD since the season will soon be here. Some of the details are now a little off, but hopefully these pieces can still offer some insight and entertainment. Enjoy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy