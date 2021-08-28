Word monsters and tapeworm sentences – election programs incomprehensible according to the study
With election programs, parties want to retain their members and convince new voters. The will may be there, but those who want to deal with the election programs of the parties for the federal election often fail because of the language hurdle. Also this year, according to a study in Stuttgart, the texts from the party headquarters are more extensive than ever before – but they are also more difficult to understand than hardly any other in West German history.marketresearchtelecast.com
