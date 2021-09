Tokyo AU (TOKAU) coin is currently trading above $0.00000009. Its price has risen by 288.4% in the last 7 days. Scroll down to find out how and where to buy Tokyo AU. Tokyo AU (TOKAU) coin, a new cryptocurrency in the market, is on a relentless bullish trend since August 20. This has caught the investors’ attention and most are scrambling to add the coin to their crypto portfolio.