Hurricane Ida nears Gulf Coast; evacuations underway

By Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics, Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter
freightwaves.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane Ida is making a beeline for the U.S. Gulf Coast, likely turning into a catastrophic storm with life-threatening impacts. Evacuations began Friday in several Louisiana parishes and Hancock County, Mississippi. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency Thursday, and Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich issued a state of emergency Friday for Biloxi, Mississippi. More evacuations could follow.

