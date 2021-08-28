Cancel
Floyd, IA

NWS: Flash Flood Watch til 6 pm Saturday for Floyd, Chickasaw, Mitchell, Howard, Fayette, Winneshiek counties

By Mark Pitz
kchanews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlood Watch National Weather Service La Crosse WI 709 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-282015- /O.EXB.KARX.FF.A.0002.000000T0000Z-210828T2300Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Clayton- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Waukon, Oelwein, Decorah, New Hampton, Elkader, and Charles City 709 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of north central Iowa and northeast Iowa, including the following areas, in north central Iowa, Floyd and Mitchell. In northeast Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek. * Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * Additional thunderstorms are expected at times today. Heavy rainfall from these storms, along with saturated soils from recent rain, will cause conditions favorable for flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

kchanews.com

Comments / 0

