Billy Joe Tucker, 92

Billy Joe Tucker, age 92, of Arlington, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. Billy Joe was born in Arlington on January 18, 1929. He was a member of Arlington First Baptist Church where he served for many years as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. Billy Joe was a career Boilermaker and worked at the TVA Plant as a member of the Boilermakers Local 40. In his free time, he loved to fish or to travel around the United States with his family. Billy Joe was also quick to volunteer his time to those in need, especially when it involved using his skills in construction. He was a true family man who served as the spiritual leader for his entire household. Billy Joe was the best dad to his children and was a loving husband and grandfather.