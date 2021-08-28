Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington, KY

Billy Joe Tucker, 92

By Submitted
Marshall County Daily
 7 days ago

Billy Joe Tucker, age 92, of Arlington, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. Billy Joe was born in Arlington on January 18, 1929. He was a member of Arlington First Baptist Church where he served for many years as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. Billy Joe was a career Boilermaker and worked at the TVA Plant as a member of the Boilermakers Local 40. In his free time, he loved to fish or to travel around the United States with his family. Billy Joe was also quick to volunteer his time to those in need, especially when it involved using his skills in construction. He was a true family man who served as the spiritual leader for his entire household. Billy Joe was the best dad to his children and was a loving husband and grandfather.

www.marshallcountydaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cunningham, KY
City
Arlington, KY
City
Paducah, KY
Paducah, KY
Obituaries
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troy#Margaret Tucker#Deacon#The Tva Plant#Funeral Services#Milner Orr Funeral Home#Po Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy