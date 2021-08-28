Charles N. Hampton, 89

Charles N. Hampton, age 89, of Paducah, passed away at 9:03 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021 at his residence. Charles was a member of the Lone Oak Church of Christ. Charles retired from Illinois Central Railroad after nearly 27 years of service. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #127 in Paducah. Charles enjoyed his years of working with the Boy Scouts during his boys early years. He was a member of the IC Fishing Club, was an avid vegetable garden producer and his tomatoes were enjoyed by all that traveled down Lovelaceville Road. Charles was a veteran of the Korean War. “Boomer”, his dear dog, enjoyed his daily walks and was always at his side.