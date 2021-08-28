Winslow football preview, 2021: After breakout year, Eagles back for more
Head coach: Kenny Scott (fourth season at Winslow, 12-15) Division opponents: Camden, Pleasantville, Holy Spirit, Woodrow Wilson, Cedar Creek. Key players: Emeril Mitchell LB/TE, Sr.; Trey Thorpe RB/ DB, Sr.; Jacob Mitchell, WR/ OLB, Sr.; Hamas Duren, QB, Sr.; Amir Wiley, OL/ DL, Sr.; Earl Simmons III , WR/DB, Sr.; Kevin Thomas, OL, Sr.; James Wilson, WR/DB, Jr.; Semaj Black, LB/ RB, Sr.; Zachary Thompson, OL/DL, Jr.www.nj.com
