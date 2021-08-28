Cancel
Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers 8/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their hostilities on Game 2 of their 3-game series at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 9:10 PM ET. The Rockies bashed the Dodgers to a score of 4-2 yesterday. Colorado comes in 11 games under .500 with a 59-69 record on the year placing them at 4th place in the NL West Division. German Marquez will start for Colorado giving up five runs on seven hits in three innings. The Colorado bullpen struggled throughout the game giving up five more runs on four hits before Ben Bowden came on in relief giving up no runs and no hits in 1.1 innings for the win.

