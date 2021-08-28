Cancel
What Time Will ‘Power Book 3: Raising Kanan’ Episode 6 Be on Starz?

By Josh Sorokach
Decider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Power fans had to do without an all-new episode of Raising Kanan, but, thankfully, Starz’s immensely popular series has returned! Sunday night’s episode (“Level Up”) centers on Kanan as he cooks up a drug-selling scheme with Marvin. Episode 6 also follows Lou as his new artist showcase becomes the nexus of the rivalry between Raq and Unique. Power Book III is followed by an all-new episode of Heels.

decider.com

