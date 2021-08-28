The Cheapest Car Insurance Rate Depends on More Than the Car You Drive

The price you pay for a car is only one of the many costs of owning one. You also have to pay for gas, parking, and monthly car insurance fees. According to U.S. News & World Report, that can make even the cheapest new car an expensive vehicle to own. The good news is that U.S. News recently revealed the cheapest cars to maintain and repair, and its list includes some pretty great options. The even better news is that many of them are also among the most reliable new cars of 2021. From the 2021 Toyota Corolla to the 2021 Mazda Miata, let’s talk about U.S. News’ picks for the cheapest cars to maintain and repair.