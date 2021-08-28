San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Angels 8/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Angels are set to engage in yet another MLB action as they conclude the two-game series this Saturday at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim. San Diego joined the match after completing a record of 67-61 on the season, all while holding four consecutive losses. Yu Darvish was chosen as starting pitcher for the team as they went toe-to-toe against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he gave up four runs over five hits in six innings, which caused the Padres the game.