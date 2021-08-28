Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Daily Noiseman: Kellen Mond

By Fan Since Fran
Daily Norseman
 7 days ago

I've been a diehard Viking fan for a seriously long time. Roughly 45 years. You have to be pretty damned resilient to last that long with this team, no doubt about it. Like many of you, I've lived through countless heartbreaks, disappointment, and hair pulling frustrations. There have been some great times too, but not as many of those, and never the ultimate glory we all dream of, winning a Super Bowl.

www.dailynorseman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellen Mond
Person
Pat Mahomes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Skol Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLDaily Norseman

The Vikings QB conundrum (hint, it ain't Kirk)

Whelp, for good or bad, it’s clear as day that Kirk Cousins will be our starting QB in 2021. I think what happens after that will depend largely on how he plays this year. This is not really the conundrum I am writing about. I am talking about the Vikings backup QB job.
NFL247Sports

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins assesses backup Kellen Mond, plan offensively

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is comfortable as the leader of the franchise's group of quarterbacks and has no ill feelings toward the team's decision to former Texas A&M star Kellen Mond in the third round earlier this year. Pro Football Talk's Peter King recently asked Cousins about Mond and...
Longview, TXESPN

Texas A&M football names Haynes King starting QB to succeed four-year starter Kellen Mond

Haynes King will be Texas A&M's starting quarterback, Jimbo Fisher said on Wednesday. Fisher told ESPN radio in Houston that King, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound redshirt freshman from Longview, Texas, will take over for four-year starter Kellen Mond, who led the Aggies to a No. 4 finish last year before being selected in the third round of the NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings. Texas A&M debuted at No. 6 in this year's preseason AP poll, the Aggies' highest initial ranking since 1995.
NFLPioneer Press

Vikings conclude 0-3 preseason with 28-25 loss at Kansas City, but Kellen Mond looks good

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a mostly ugly preseason for the Vikings, but it at least closed on a high note. Yes, Minnesota went 0-3 after dropping its finale 28-25 to Kansas City on Friday night at Arrowhead Stadium. But rookie quarterback Kellen Mond had a mostly strong second half, and he led the Vikings to their first two offensive touchdowns of the preseason.
NFLzonecoverage.com

Klint Kubiak Needs To Showcase Kellen Mond In the Preseason Finale

Kellen Mond has played 67 total snaps in the past two preseason games. He has dropped back to pass 33 times yet has only completed three passes that traveled 10 or more yards. One of those passes was against prevent defense in garbage time. That needs to change. Rather than...
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sean Mannion's Vikings return is a Kellen Mond cautionary tale

The Vikings offense didn't produce a touchdown until the second half of their final preseason game, a 10-quarter drought to which starter Kirk Cousins contributed but understudies Kellen Mond and Jake Browning particularly fueled. I made the incorrect assumption that when the Vikings cut Browning earlier this week, it meant...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Kellen Mond Will Be Just Fine at QB2

Rookie Kellen Mond received a lot of scrutiny over the course of this past preseason. Vikings fans have found themselves terrified at the prospect of Mond serving as QB2 behind Kirk Cousins, and this is fear has come from two reasons:. Mond struggled during his preseason playing time. Cousins has...
NFLPioneer Press

Vikings rookie Kellen Mond has been groomed to play quarterback since age 2

SAN ANTONIO — In the living room of the Mond family home on the north side of San Antonio, most of the blinds are bent. And they have been that way for two decades. Kellen Mond was 2 years old when his father, Kevin Mond, began teaching him to throw a Nerf football in the house. A few years later, the youngster got a real football. Let’s just say it took time for him to develop accuracy.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

When Will Davis Mills and Kellen Mond Get To Start?

If there’s anything I can say for certain as we head into the 2021 season, it’s that this is the year of the rookie quarterback. The quarterbacks of the 2021 draft class are some of the most hyped college prospects we have ever seen. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones were all drafted in the first round, and as of now, all but Fields will be starting for their new teams—or at least play in some capacity—Week 1.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Spun

Look: Video Of Sideline Reporter Eating A Banana Going Viral

Earlier this offseason, Will Levis made the decision to transfer from Penn State after failing to unseat Sean Clifford as starting quarterback. The former Penn State backup quarterback decided to make the move to the SEC, transferring to Kentucky. After making the move to Kentucky, one of his videos on social media went viral.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield gets absolutely blown away by what he witnessed in practice

The Cleveland Browns are having an open practice Sunday morning, but judging on the fan turnout, it could very well be mistaken for a Week 1 game. According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network, an approximate total of 40,000 folks went to First Energy Stadium to see Baker Mayfield and company practice — a clear sign of the incredible electricity and excitement surrounding the Browns for the upcoming 2021 NFL season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy