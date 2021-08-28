Eagles add quarterback depth by acquiring Gardner Minshew from Jacksonville
The Eagles acquired Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2022, the team announced on Saturday.www.audacy.com
The Eagles acquired Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2022, the team announced on Saturday.www.audacy.com
All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.https://www.audacy.com/
Comments / 0