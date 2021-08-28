Cancel
Eagles add quarterback depth by acquiring Gardner Minshew from Jacksonville

By Eliot Shorr Parks
The Eagles acquired Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2022, the team announced on Saturday.

NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer was ‘choked up’ by Gardner Minshew trade

Gardner Minshew and Urban Meyer didn’t work together for very long, but it certainly appears that the quarterback endeared himself to the head coach. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday after the quarterback lost the starting job to first overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Meyer admitted making the trade was tough, and he actually choked up a little bit when delivering the news to Minshew.
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles acquire Minshew, release Mullens in QB shuffle

The Eagles shuffled their quarterback room Saturday morning, acquiring Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew and releasing Nick Mullens. The Eagles announced that they had traded a conditional 2022 pick to the Jaguars for Minshew and also released Mullens. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles sent the Jaguars a 6th-round pick...
NFLFOX Sports

Eagles shore up QB depth behind Jalen Hurts by grabbing Gardner Minshew

As of Saturday, the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback room is ready for anything. The Eagles used a conditional sixth-round pick to get their hands on Gardner Minshew on Saturday, shoring up their backup QB position behind second-year starter Jalen Hurts. The move comes after Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer announced this...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Dan Orlovsky wants a Gardner Minshew trade

Did you have “trade for Gardner Minshew” on your Philadelphia Eagles preseason bingo card?. No? Well, apparently Dan Orlovsky did, as the noted semi-Eagles fan just introduced that sort of chaotic energy into your end-of-summer plans. Considering Orlovsky’s most famous football highlight at the NFL level involves recording a safety...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Jaguars go all-in on Trevor Lawrence | They traded Gardner Minshew to the Eagles

Today, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded former starting quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional sixth round pick. I am not sure what to think about this move, but one thing I know is they must have felt the competition was getting to Lawrence?. Recently, NFL...
NFLNBC Philadelphia

Eagles Trade for Gardner Minshew, Release Nick Mullens

Eagles acquire Minshew, release Mullens in QB shuffle originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles shuffled their quarterback room Saturday morning, acquiring Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew and releasing Nick Mullens. The Eagles announced that they had traded a conditional 2022 pick to the Jaguars for Minshew and also released...
NFLfastphillysports.com

GARDNER MINSHEW ISN’T COMING TO HOLD AN EAGLES CLIPBOARD!

Friday night Joe Flacco gave Eagles fans some hope that he is competent enough to be Jalen Hurts back-up quarterback, even though he is 36 years old. He won a Super Bowl for the Ravens, but that was in the 2012 season — nine years is like two lifetimes in the NFL.
NFLCBS Sports

Gardner Minshew trade: Eagles acquire Jaguars QB for 2022 draft pick, per reports

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The conditional draft choice can become a fifth-round pick in the event that Minshew plays at least 50% of the team's plays in at least three games this season.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Gardner Minshew will be wearing a different jersey number with the Eagles

After previously wearing No. 15 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Gardner Minshew will now wear the No. 10 jersey with the Philadelphia Eagles. At least, that’s what the Eagles’ official roster page indicates. Minshew obviously couldn’t retain his old number since No. 15 is retired in Philly for Pro Football Hall...
NFLNBC Sports

Jaguars ship Gardner Minshew to Eagles

The goofiest quarterback competition of 2021 ended with Trevor Lawrence beating out Gardner Minshew, who notoriously said last month that he hasn’t moved his bowels in weeks because “No. 2 is not an option.”. Minshew will now have a chance, in theory, to become something more than No. 2 in...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles steal Gardner Minshew from hapless Jaguars

The Philadelphia Eagles absolutely swindled the Jacksonville Jaguars in a trade for ex-starting quarterback Gardner Minshew. Minshew is off to Philly. The Philadelphia Eagles just made a trade that almost every other NFL team probably should have made. The Eagles acquired quarterback Gardner Minshew from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a conditional sixth-round draft pick, according to multiple league reports.
NFLYardbarker

What Is Gardner Minshew’s Trade Value After Being Benched?

Despite that blunder, Meyer can’t help but commend Minshew’s warrior mentality. He praised the third-year quarterback’s ability to make plays even when scrambling around. Despite that, he will be giving way to Lawrence for first-team snaps. There’s a chance that other teams will be interested in acquiring Minshew, given his...
NFLFlorida Times-Union

C.J. Beathard steps into Jaguars' backup quarterback role behind Trevor Lawrence

What was once a crowded room of four quarterbacks sharing practice snaps now involves Trevor Lawrence getting all the first-team reps and C.J. Beathard getting what's left. With Jaguars' season opener at Houston only 10 days away, the competition battle at quarterback is all but a memory. Lawrence and Beathard...
NFLPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon offers scouting report on former foe-turned-Philly QB Gardner Minshew

It’s easy to understand why two former Indianapolis Colts coaches would want former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew on the Eagles’ 53-man roster. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon got a front-row seat to watch Minshew at his best in the AFC South. In the two games that Minshew played against the Colts during his two-year stint with the Jaguars, Jacksonville was 2-0 and the quarterback threw for 468 passing yards and six touchdowns, while completing 78% of his passes and only tossing one interception.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Gardner Minshew, Eagles, Washington, Antonio Gibson

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said RT La’el Collins (neck) will not practice on Friday and they are currently monitoring his condition: “We’re in a holding pattern.” (Jon Machota) McCarthy said they want to avoid moving RG Zack Martin to right tackle in case Collins is unavailable: “I would hope that...

