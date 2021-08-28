Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Hochul breaks with new lieutenant governor over calls to ‘defund the police’

By Jon Levine
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Hochul made a sharp break with her incoming lieutenant governor, State Sen. Brian Benjamin, rejecting the “defund the police” movement he has embraced. “Governor Hochul does not support defunding the police,” Hazel Crampton-Hays, her press secretary, told The Post. “In the Hochul Administration, public safety and justice and accountability in policing are not mutually exclusive, and we are glad to partner with soon-to-be Lieutenant Governor Benjamin on these priorities to keep our communities safe.”

nypost.com

Comments / 414

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Giuliani
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defund The Police#Police Lieutenant#Defunding#Nypd#State#The Post#Harlem#The State Senate#Nypd#Genesis Companies#Harvard#Democrat#Gop#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy