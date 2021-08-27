Instant reaction: How will Lauri Markkanen fit into Cavs' plans?
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to acquire Lauri Markkanen from the Chicago Bulls in a three-team deal involving the Portland Trail Blazers, league sources confirmed to BasketballNews.com. Via sign-and-trade, the Cavs are sending out Larry Nance Jr. to the Blazers, while the Bulls will receive Derrick Jones Jr., a protected first-round pick from Portland and a future second-round pick from Cleveland (via the Denver Nuggets).www.basketballnews.com
