Instant reaction: How will Lauri Markkanen fit into Cavs' plans?

By Spencer Davies, 21h
basketballnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Cavaliers are set to acquire Lauri Markkanen from the Chicago Bulls in a three-team deal involving the Portland Trail Blazers, league sources confirmed to BasketballNews.com. Via sign-and-trade, the Cavs are sending out Larry Nance Jr. to the Blazers, while the Bulls will receive Derrick Jones Jr., a protected first-round pick from Portland and a future second-round pick from Cleveland (via the Denver Nuggets).

www.basketballnews.com

