76ers to waive veteran forward Anthony Tolliver
The 76ers are waiving forward Anthony Tolliver, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tolliver's guarantee date was today. Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter) ANALYSIS: At 36-years-old, Tolliver's future in the league is unclear as he can still provide long-range shooting and good on-ball defense, but age is certainly a factor now. Tolliver rarely saw the court for the 76ers last season and if he does end up on a roster before training camp starts, you'd have to believe it would be on a contending team given where Tolliver is at this stage of his career.www.basketballnews.com
