Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Gardner Minshew traded to Philadelphia Eagles

By Matt Johnson
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WQKi4_0bfjvwNv00

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles , with Philadelphia landing a reliable backup behind starter Jalen Hurts for the 2021 NFL season.

The trade, first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, sends a conditional sixth-round pick to the Jaguars. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , Jacksonville will receive a fifth-round pick if Minshew plays more than 50% of the snaps in three games this season.

At the start of training camp, head coach Urban Meyer indicated Minshew and Trevor Lawrence would be in a quarterback competition for the starting job. However, Lawrence was heavily expected to win the job and the Jaguars made it official this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EP8bv_0bfjvwNv00
Also Read:
Philadelphia Eagles schedule and 2021 season predictions

Minshew, a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is expected to serve as the Eagles’ third-string quarterback behind Joe Flacco to open the 2021 season. But if Hurts struggles, the coaching staff might opt to see what the 25-year-old quarterback can do in a new environment.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

18K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#The Eagles#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Nfl Network#Espn#Minshew Mania#Hurts#Indianapolis Colts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Related
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Jaguars go all-in on Trevor Lawrence | They traded Gardner Minshew to the Eagles

Today, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded former starting quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional sixth round pick. I am not sure what to think about this move, but one thing I know is they must have felt the competition was getting to Lawrence?. Recently, NFL...
NFLFOX Sports

Gardner Minshew: The NFL quarterback everyone wants to be friends with

"I’m fired up to be here." That was the quote from Gardner Minshew in his first media appearance as a Philadelphia Eagle at the start of this week, giving the same answer as basically every player who ever joined a new team in any sport, ever. That’s where the routine...
NFLPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon offers scouting report on former foe-turned-Philly QB Gardner Minshew

It’s easy to understand why two former Indianapolis Colts coaches would want former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew on the Eagles’ 53-man roster. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon got a front-row seat to watch Minshew at his best in the AFC South. In the two games that Minshew played against the Colts during his two-year stint with the Jaguars, Jacksonville was 2-0 and the quarterback threw for 468 passing yards and six touchdowns, while completing 78% of his passes and only tossing one interception.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Gardner Minshew, Eagles, Washington, Antonio Gibson

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said RT La’el Collins (neck) will not practice on Friday and they are currently monitoring his condition: “We’re in a holding pattern.” (Jon Machota) McCarthy said they want to avoid moving RG Zack Martin to right tackle in case Collins is unavailable: “I would hope that...
NFLFlorida Times-Union

C.J. Beathard steps into Jaguars' backup quarterback role behind Trevor Lawrence

What was once a crowded room of four quarterbacks sharing practice snaps now involves Trevor Lawrence getting all the first-team reps and C.J. Beathard getting what's left. With Jaguars' season opener at Houston only 10 days away, the competition battle at quarterback is all but a memory. Lawrence and Beathard...
NFLFox News

Eagles 2021 season simulation predicts which QB will fare better – Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew?

The Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback situation appears to be set in stone – at least for the first week of the season. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni named Jalen Hurts the starter for the team’s first game of the 2021 season against the Atlanta Falcons. Hurts was given the starting job but might have some pressure on him to perform well since second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew II is now backing him up.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Exec: Cam Newton Sent Clear Message To Bill Belichick, Patriots

Cam Newton seemingly made it easy for the New England Patriots to release him. Not only did rookie Mac Jones perform well enough during the preseason to win the Patriots’ starting quarterback job and make Newton expendable. Newton basically opened the door for Jones to secure the gig by missing practice time last week due to a misunderstanding of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Cowboys’ Decision On Cam Newton

On Monday, the Patriots released Cam Newton and almost immediately the Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Like most teams, the Cowboys will only go as far as their quarterback takes them. Dak Prescott is obviously a top-10 quarterback in the league, but his health isn’t a guarantee. The franchise quarterback missed most of the 2020 season and then dealt with a shoulder strain during preseason camp. And while the Cowboys have repeatedly said he’ll be good to go for the 2021 season, it’s never a bad thing to have too much depth. Insert Newton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy