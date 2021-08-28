Subpac and Sonarworks partner up to create “accurate, immersive studio sound”
Subpac, the maker of wearable, haptic subs, has teamed up with audio software company Sonarworks to integrate the latter’s SoundID Reference into Subpac products. According to the two companies, the partnership has formed after “repeated requests from the companies’ shared user base and broader industry demand.” They add that the goal of this new alliance is to provide creators with studio-accurate compositions that “sound and feel amazing.”www.musictech.net
