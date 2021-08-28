Subpac and Sonarworks partner up to create “accurate, immersive studio sound”

IPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users who have been experiencing sound issues may be able to take their devices in for repair, free of charge. Apple has acknowledged that some iPhone 12 and 12 Pro devices have been experiencing sound issues, likely due to a faulty component in the receiver. Specifically, if your iPhone does have a faulty receiver component, it won't emit sound when you send or answer calls. If your device was manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021, it could be affected.