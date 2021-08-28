US Post Office closes some Louisiana locations ahead of Ida

With the approach of Hurricane Ida, and due to a mandatory evacuation, the Postal Service is providing this information for postal customers in some locations in southern Louisiana.

Effective immediately, retail and delivery services will be temporarily suspended at the following Post Offices until further notice.

Lafitte - 2630 Jean Lafitte Blvd Lafitte LA 70067-9998

Buras - 37823 Highway 23 Buras LA 70041-5807

Chauvin - 5106 Highway 56 Chauvin LA 70344-9998

Grand Isle - 3393 Highway 1 Grand Isle LA 70358-9998

Port Sulphur - 26852 Highway 23 Suite A Port Sulphur LA 70083-9998

Pointe A La Hache - 18039 Highway 15 Pointe A La Hache LA 70082-3011

Montegut - 1225 Highway 55 Montegut LA 70377-9998

Dulac - 7661 Grand Caillou Rd Dulac LA 70353-9998

Barataria - 4164 Privateer Blvd Barataria LA 70036-9998

Braithwaite - 2729 English Turn Rd Braithwaite LA 70040-9998

"We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience, but the safety of both customers and employees comes first. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available."

Customers can check here for further information: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.

