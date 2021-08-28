Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

US Post Office closes some Louisiana locations ahead of Ida

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kgiCx_0bfjvfco00

With the approach of Hurricane Ida, and due to a mandatory evacuation, the Postal Service is providing this information for postal customers in some locations in southern Louisiana.

Effective immediately, retail and delivery services will be temporarily suspended at the following Post Offices until further notice.

Lafitte - 2630 Jean Lafitte Blvd Lafitte LA 70067-9998
Buras - 37823 Highway 23 Buras LA 70041-5807
Chauvin - 5106 Highway 56 Chauvin LA 70344-9998
Grand Isle - 3393 Highway 1 Grand Isle LA 70358-9998
Port Sulphur - 26852 Highway 23 Suite A Port Sulphur LA 70083-9998
Pointe A La Hache - 18039 Highway 15 Pointe A La Hache LA 70082-3011
Montegut - 1225 Highway 55 Montegut LA 70377-9998
Dulac - 7661 Grand Caillou Rd Dulac LA 70353-9998
Barataria - 4164 Privateer Blvd Barataria LA 70036-9998
Braithwaite - 2729 English Turn Rd Braithwaite LA 70040-9998

"We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience, but the safety of both customers and employees comes first. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available."

Customers can check here for further information: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chauvin, LA
City
Dulac, LA
City
Braithwaite, LA
City
Barataria, LA
City
Ida, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafitte, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Post Office#Us Post Office#The Postal Service#Post Offices#Buras La#Chauvin La 70344 9998#English#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
Related
Vacherie, LAPosted by
KATC News

Hurricane Ida leaves promise for Oak Alley

One day after Hurricane Ida made its landfall in southeast Louisiana, a scene of devastation occurred to the historic Alley of Oaks 93 miles northwest of Grand Isle. In the path of Ida, 220-year-old oak trees, in Vacherie, are left as what seems to be the end for the Oak Alley Plantation's main attraction.
Opelousas, LAPosted by
KATC News

Opelousas boil advisory lifted

The boil advisory for some Opelousas residents has been lifted. The advisory was for residents on Jefferson, Court , Market and Foulard streets. ------------------------------------------------------------
Louisiana StatePosted by
KATC News

La. National Guardsman found dead in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. – One person was found dead today in the parking lot of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Sept. 3. The name of the Louisiana Army National Guard soldier is being withheld pending 24 hours after notification of next of kin.
Mississippi StatePosted by
KATC News

Coast Guard opens Lower Mississippi River to vessel traffic

The Coast Guard has opened the Lower Mississippi River to all vessel traffic in New Orleans and key ports throughout Southeast Louisiana. The opening happened Friday after the removal of several power lines obstructing the waterway due to a downed transmission tower near mile marker 106.5 and a survey of the ship channel in key areas of concern, they say.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KATC News

Second Harvest delivers food and supplies to Southeast LA

Second Harvest Food Bank has delivered more than 100,000 pounds of food, water, and disaster supplies to parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida. "In the days since Ida passed, our Lafayette team has distributed just a massive amount of food and supplies across the region trying to recover," said Regional Director, Paul Scelfo. "But there is so much need, and we are just getting started."
EnvironmentPosted by
KATC News

Cleanup boats on scene of large Gulf oil spill following Ida

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida. The spill, which is ongoing, appears to be coming from a source underwater at an offshore drilling lease about two miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KATC News

Louisiana death toll from Ida reaches 10

The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 10 total storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ida. The St. John the Baptist Parish coroner has confirmed the death of a 59-year-old male who died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator he was believed to have run run inside his residence.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

LCG release transit and trash schedules

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has released the transit system's Labor Day schedule and also details on trash and recycling collection. The Lafayette Transit System will not operate on Labor Day. Daytime, Night Owl, and Paratransit services will be closed on Monday, September 6, and resume the following day on Tuesday, September 7.

Comments / 0

Community Policy