Forecast: Low 90s with scattered showers this weekend

KVUE
KVUE
 6 days ago

Happy weekend! We're starting off dry, but a deep tropical air mass in place and daytime heating will bring another round of showers and storms Saturday afternoon. We're not expecting severe weather, but a few storms could be strong with heavy rain, cloud-to-ground lightning and gusty winds. Highs should remain below average in the low 90s for most. A few scattered showers will still be possible Sunday with highs in the mid-90s.

Conditions next week get hot and dry as we will be on the west side of Hurricane Ida. Sinking air and a north wind shift and crank temperatures back up to near 100 degrees all week long. A spotty shower or two can not be ruled out, but for the most part expect lots of sunshine and mid-summertime heat to make a comeback.

Tropics update

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwDKi_0bfjvJOw00

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center brings Ida up to Category 4 hurricane strength with winds of 130 mph by landfall Sunday evening or Sunday night on the central or southeastern Louisiana coast.

So, what does this all mean for Central Texas? Here at home, we will be firmly on the dry side of the system and will not see any direct impacts. Sinking air on the western side of the system will actually ramp up our temperatures and keep our forecast primarily dry for the first half of next week.

SATURDAY:
Partly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Heat index values near 101 degrees. East-southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
HIGH: 93°

SATURDAY NIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. Calm winds.
LOW: 75°

SUNDAY:
Partly sunny with a 40% scattered rain chance. Heat index values up to 103. East-northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
HIGH: 94°

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0Rpr_0bfjvJOw00

