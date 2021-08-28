Cancel
Silver Alert canceled for missing 14-year-old from Jasper

By Katie Cox
WRTV
 7 days ago
UPDATE | Indiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert for Ashley Livingston Saturday afternoon.

JASPER - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl missing from Jasper since Friday.

The Jasper Police Department says Ashley Livingston was last seen around noon and is believed to be in extreme danger. She may require medical assistance.

She's described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 320 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Ashley was last seen wearing a black checkered short sleeve shirt and leggings.

Jasper is located about 120 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on Ashley Livingston, contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or 911.

