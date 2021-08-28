Cancel
Travel

What’s Your Wildest Rental Car Experience?

By Kristin V. Shaw
thedrive
thedrive
 7 days ago
Great upgrades, breakdowns, strange occurrences, repossessions...let's hear your stories. A couple of weeks ago, Tarikh Campbell traveled to New Jersey to visit family and rented a 2020 Toyota Camry from Avis. Sometime that evening, it was mysteriously towed away and returned to the airport; Campbell was baffled to find it missing. A nightmare of phone calls and investigations followed, and Avis ultimately released Campbell from blame and apologized earlier this week.

thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

