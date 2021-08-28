Sabres captain Jack Eichel takes page out of John Tavares, Sidney Crosby books amid trade rumors
Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres seem to remain in a deadlock in terms of a potential trade that would send the embattled star center away from the only team he’s played so far in his NHL career. While nothing has yet to firmly develop on that front, Eichel has reportedly made a switch in representation, putting him under the same agent umbrella with John Tavares and Sidney Crosby. According to Elliott Friedman of Sportsnet, Eichel has moved on from Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli of Global Hockey Consultants and will now be calling Pat Brisson of Creative Artists Agency as his agent.clutchpoints.com
