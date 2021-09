WWE is set to hold its next tour in the UK later this month as the company announced that it will hold live events in Newcastle at the Utilita Arena on Sunday, September 19, London on Monday, September 20, Cardiff on Tuesday, September 21, and Glasgow on Wednesday, September 22. When WWE first confirmed the SmackDown tour, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Big E, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The Usos, and more were advertised to appear.