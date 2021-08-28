Cancel
Video Shows LAPD Cop Kneel On Jaxson Hayes’ Neck Before NBA Player Was Tasered: ‘I Can’t Breathe’

By Bruce C.T. Wright
Bodycam video of the arrest of an NBA player in Los Angeles last month has been released and suggests that responding officers may have employed a similar neck restraint that was used during the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) released...

New York City, NY
NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

