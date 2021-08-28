Cancel
Jaguars trading QB Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia Eagles

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found a suitor for backup quarterback Gardner Minshew.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jaguars are trading Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional sixth-round draft choice.

Minshew was in line to be the backup for rookie Trevor Lawrence, who was named the Week 1 starter.

Minshew, a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2019, started 20 games in Jacksonville over the last two seasons. He completed 62.9 percent of his passes and threw 37 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions, good for a passer rating of 93.1.

With Minshew heading to Philadelphia, C.J. Beathard is expected to be the backup behind Lawrence. Minshew will compete with expected starter Jalen Hurts for the Eagles, who also have veteran quarterback Joe Flacco on the roster.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
