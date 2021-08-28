Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Backpacker XP to launch India's first Women Cycling Tour

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI/The PRTree): India's leading travel platform, BackpackerXP is launching a travel expedition for women travel enthusiasts named 'All Women Himalayan Cycling Tour' from 28th August to 8th September 2021. The expedition has been organised keeping in mind all the safety measures and precautions to promote women participation in travel.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Responsible Travel#Backpacker Xp#Ani#Tibetan#Trans Himalayan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Worldomahanews.net

India's Shaili Singh clinches silver in women's long jump

Nairobi [Kenya], August 22 (ANI): India's ace long jumper Shaili Singh clinched a silver medal in the women's long jump event at the ongoing World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi on Sunday. Shaili jumped 6.59m in the third attempt registering her best show in the event to bag the silver...
Environmentfinchannel.com

India to become first Asian country to launch a Plastics Pact

The FINANCIAL — UK partners with India to deliver a circular plastics economy.India has become the first Asian country to develop a plastics pact, launching a ground-breaking new initiative to bring together leading businesses at a national level to make commitments for building a circular system for plastics, UKRI notes.
HealthWorld Economic Forum

How to ensure women aren't left behind in India's immunization drive

India is undertaking a massive drive to vaccinate its population against COVID-19. But less than half of those getting the vaccines are women. Women face many hurdles in access and information about the vaccines. Here's how to increase vaccination rates for women and support women's health. The gender gap in...
Musicmixmag.net

Denmark’s first DJ academy for women and gender minorities has launched

Denmark’s first DJ academy for women and gender minorities has launched, thanks to Future Female Sounds. The free programme will take place in the Nørrebro district in Copenhagen, with a focus on aspiring selectors in the city. Kicking off in October, it will consist of a series of in-person workshops,...
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

Consumer Neobank, FREO partners with Equitas Small Finance Bank to launch New Savings Account

India’s credit-led neobank Freo has tied up with Equitas Small Finance Bank to launch zero-balance savings account that will offer a 7% interest rate. According to the neobank, the new product will allow customers to make informed financial decisions and strengthen their credit profile in the process. Apart from facilities such as zero-balance and interest rate of 7%, the savings account will enable fast integration with UPI to make funds transfer and bill payments easier.
TV & Videospymnts.com

Netflix Launches AutoPay in India

Netflix subscribers in India now have the option to pay for monthly streaming service subscriptions automatically, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 31) report from India Today. By switching to AutoPay, Indian customers can have their payments automatically deducted from their Unified Payments Interface (UPI) account, according to the report. The new payment option is accessible for Android users, as well as customers using Netflix.com.
CyclingBirmingham Star

'All Women Himalayan Cycling Tour' continues

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI/ThePRTree): Launched on 28th August, India's first-ever 'All Women Himalayan Cycling Tour' is successfully running its travel expedition across multiple cities that includes Manali, Leh, and Khardunga. With the backend operations handled by BackpackerXP, the expedition is being organised under the supervision of Orange circle...
Public Healthvidanewspaper.com

India Lists More Countries For Post-arrival Covid-19 Test

NEW DELHI — The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sept. 2 imposed restrictions on passengers from additional countries, citing the reports of new mutations in SARS-CoV-2 and the rising number of “Variants of Concern (VOCs) and Variants of Interest (Vols) globally.”. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked...
IndiaBirmingham Star

India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to showcase resurgent

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): The India Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai starting October 1 is set to showcase a resurgent India's march to becoming a USD 5 Trillion economy in the post-COVID world. The Pavilion which is a technology marvel will not only capture the vibrant Indian culture...
IndiaBirmingham Star

Worldwide achievers felicitated the Winners of Indian Icon

New Delhi, [India], September 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Worldwide Achievers organized the Indian Icon Awards 2021Business Leaders' SummitAwards 2021 Ceremony at Grand Hyatt, Goa. A pioneering, unique and prestigious event, The Indian Awards is the only event that pays tribute to Indian success across all walks of life; emphasising inspiring achievements and highlighting inspirational role models in the fields of Sport, Arts, Culture, Politics Entertainment, Media, Business, Education and Healthcare.
TravelBirmingham Star

India adds more countries to travel mandates list

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday imposed restrictions on passengers from additional countries, citing the reports of new mutations in SARS-CoV-2 and the rising number of "Variants of Concern (VOCs) and Variants of Interest (Vols) globally". Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan...
vidanewspaper.com

India Has Not Seen Conclusion Of 2nd Covid-19 Surge: Union Health Ministry

NEW DELHI — India has not seen the conclusion of the second surge of the pandemic, despite a consistent decline in daily Covid-19 cases, said Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary. “There is a consistent decline in weekly positivity for the last three months. Daily new cases continue to show a...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Virtual Reality Games Market Next Big Thing | Survios, Vertigo Games, CCP Games, MAD Virtual Reality Studio

Global Virtual Reality Games Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Virtual Reality Games market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Virtual Reality Games market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Fashion Design Production Software Market Is Booming Worldwide | Modern HighTech, Polygon Software, C-DESIGN, Tricycle, F2iT, Wilcom

Worldwide Fashion Design Production Software Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Fashion Design Production Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Adobe, Autometrix, Corel, Autodesk, CGS, Tukatech, Vetigraph, Computer Systems Odessa, C-DESIGN, Modern HighTech, Tricycle, F2iT, Wilcom, K3 Software Solutions, PatternMaker Software, Polygon Software, SnapFashun Group, HobbyWare & Gerber Technology.
Indiaatlantanews.net

Punjab Ministers write to Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh [India], September 4 (ANI): Two Punjab ministers Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and demanded that Batala city should be created as the 24th district of the state 'to honour the wish of the people and overall development of this area'.
Vail, AZthevailvoice.com

Wandering the World in Wonder: A few Pages from a Backpacker’s Journal

In recent days, as the Covid travel bans have been cautiously lifted, many of my neighbors here in Vail have eagerly booked vacations, cruises and other travel plans. A few of my friends are aware of the fact that I have been fortunate to visit 50 or so countries on our planet, and I’m sometimes asked what my favorite places were. What stood out in my travels, and why?
Sportsatlantanews.net

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulates Pramod Bhagat

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday congratulated Indian shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar for clinching medals at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. "Pramod Bhagat, the badminton star of India ranked 1 in the world has won the gold medal at Paralympics. This is especially...
Combat Sportsatlantanews.net

Grandson keeps alive Silambam master's tradition, trains vi

Sivakasi (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 4 (ANI): Inspired by his grandfather, a 21-year-old has been imparting training for free in Silambam, an ancient Indian martial art form to residents of Sivakasi, a small village in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district. Prabhakaran Krishnamurthy's grandfather, the late Asan Krishnamurthy had been teaching Silambam...

Comments / 0

Community Policy