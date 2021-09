On the latest Diehard Eagles Podcast the crew gives out their reaction to the Philadelphia Eagles 53 man roster. The guys give their analysis on the Gardner Minshew trade, the rise of Quez Watkins and whether Jalen Hurts should have played more in the preseason. Plus it looks like Zach Ertz is here to stay, what does that mean for Dallas Goedert‘s role on the team? Closing the podcast out they give out their final stock up and stock down for the camp.