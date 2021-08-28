Three UCF Knights earn football scholarships after walking on team

UCF running back Trillion Coles, defensive back Alex Swenson and punter Alan Kervin didn’t think much when head coach Gus Malzahn made a speech to his team after Friday night’s practice. It seemed like a normal post-practice chat between a coach and his players.

“I think we’re in a great spot right now,” Malzahn said in a video shared on social media. “I don’t know about you, but mind, I go lay down and I’m sitting there and my mind is going; I’m not sleeping good. That’s a good thing — I’m going through the game. The only thing I don’t feel real good about at a championship level, just to be honest with you SJ [Tuohy], is our darn scoreboard.”

“Our scoreboard is a bunch of crap, right? We’ve got to get that thing up,” Malzahn said as he pointed to the large LED scoreboard on the north end of the stadium.

As the team turned around — confused by Malzahn’s remarks about the scoreboard — that’s when it became clear this wasn’t your everyday post-practice speech.

A large graphic picturing Swenson, Kervin and Coles appeared on the big board and read, “You’re on scholarship!” as the football team erupted in joy for the three players. Quickly, the three newest Knights on scholarship were surrounded by happy teammates jumping up and down.

Coles, a redshirt junior from Orlando’s Bishop Moore, walked on the team in 2018 but did not see action his first season. As a redshirt freshman, Coles played in seven games as a running back and on special teams, rushing 33 times for 168 yards while earning American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team honors. Coles, however, missed the entire 2020 season due to a leg injury.

Swenson is also a native of the Central Florida area and walked on the team the same year as Coles. The Hagerty product appeared in 12 games on special teams in 2019 but only played in the 2020 opener at Georgia Tech before suffering a season-ending injury.

Kervin, a redshirt sophomore, did not see action during his freshman season after walking on the team in 2019 but appeared in nine games as holder last season for the Knights. The East Lake (Fla.) graduate placed 42 percent of his punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line during his high school career.

UCF opens its football season Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN versus Boise State.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .