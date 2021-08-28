Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 10:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-027-031-290245- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0022.000000T0000Z-210829T0600Z/ /PINN4.1.ER.210823T1845Z.210825T0600Z.210829T0000Z.NO/ 1034 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021 ...Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration until just after midnight tonight... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Pine Brook. * Until late tonight. * At 10:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 19.1 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM EDT Saturday was 19.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 17.9 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Street flooding begins in Fairfield including Camp Lane Road. Two Bridges Road is closed going into Lincoln Park and Wayne. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Horseneck Road in Fairfield is subject to flooding and closures. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Eagle Rock Avenue in Roseland is subject to flooding. Camp Lane Road, River Edge Drive and Broadway Lane in Fairfield are flooded. Stewart Place is closed. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.1 feet on 06/23/2003. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Pine Brook...Minor flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Passaic River Pine Brook 19.0 19.1 Sat 10 am ED 18.7 18.3 17.9