Rolling Stones Remember Charlie Watts With Video Tribute to Drummer

NewsTimes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rolling Stones remembered Charlie Watts with a video tribute posted on Twitter Friday following the death of their legendary drummer earlier in the week. Mick Jagger’s Twitter also shared the two-minute video Saturday, soundtracked by the Rolling Stones’ “If You Can’t Rock Me” and featuring archival footage of Watts onstage, in the studio and on the band’s music video shoots. The video serves a celebration of Watts’ tenure in the Stones.

