Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Surge in asylum seekers considered for removal to EU despite UK’s failure to establish returns deals

By May Bulman
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08FEW2_0bfjrgMh00

The government has revealed this week that thousands of asylum seekers are being considered for removal to the EU , despite the UK having failed to strike any bilateral returns deals with European countries.

Ministers have been accused of “adding further delay and cost” to the asylum process after new data revealed that more than 4,500 people who have claimed asylum in Britain since the start of this year, including a number of Afghan nationals, have had their cases halted so the Home Office can assess whether they can be deported to the continent.

Under Priti Patel ’s new asylum reforms, their claims are put on hold for six months to determine whether they have travelled through an EU country, and if this is confirmed the government will seek to return them there.

But none of the 4,561 people whose cases have been put on hold in the six months to June have been removed to EU countries, according to government statistics published on Thursday.

The home secretary has said she intends to replace the Dublin Regulation, which allowed Britain to return asylum seekers to EU member states while it was part of the bloc, with “bilateral returns arrangements”.

However, The Independent has received confirmation from a number of EU countries this week – including France , which many asylum seekers pass through on their way to Britain – that they still do not intend to strike bilateral returns deals with the UK government.

A French interior ministry spokesperson said: “The question of readmissions to the EU is an EU affair and should be dealt with at the EU level,” while a spokesperson for the Netherlands said it was “not in the process of making bilateral agreements with the UK for returning irregular migrants”.

An Austrian government spokesperson meanwhile said: “We are not aware of any discussions between Austria and the UK in view of substituting bilaterally the arrangements under the Dublin Regulation after the UK’s exit from the EU.”

An EU spokesperson said the Trade and Cooperation Agreement it had entered with the UK “did not include provisions on asylum and return” and that the bloc was “not considering pursuing further negotiations to complement the agreement”.

Official figures published this week showed that the backlog of people waiting for an initial asylum decision in the UK now stands at 70,905 – up 73 per cent over the past two years, despite a decline in the number of applicants, and nine times higher than in 2011.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds described the situation as “a total mess”, saying the government’s failure to put in place deals with European countries to replace the Dublin Regulation was leaving people in “terrible limbo”.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, echoed Mr Thomas-Symonds’ concerns, saying: “The government’s inadmissibility rules are clearly not working and are simply adding further delay, cost and human misery to the asylum system.”

Charity Care4Calais said that more than 100 of the asylum seekers it supports who have arrived in the UK this year have had their claims put on hold for consideration for removal, including at least two Afghan nationals.

Hannah Marwood, speaking on behalf of the charity, said: “This process has had an undeniable affect on their mental health, leaving them in limbo, not knowing whether they will have their claims heard in the UK where they should finally feel safe after horrendous journeys.”

The home secretary announced proposals in March to deny refugees who arrive in Britain via unauthorised routes an automatic right to asylum, and to instead forcibly remove them to safe countries they passed through on their way to the UK, which are usually in the EU.

The UK receives considerably fewer asylum claims than other EU nations, with 26,900 in the 12 months to March of 2021, compared with 122,000 in Germany and 94,000 in France. Britain ranks 17th for asylum applicants in Europe when measured per head of population.

Steve Valdez-Symonds, refugee and migrant rights director at Amnesty International UK, said: “It is an utter disgrace that the government is putting the claims and lives of people seeking asylum on hold – and adding yet more cases to a backlog of more than 50,000 already in the system.

“The countries to which ministers are trying to shift the UK’s asylum responsibilities have long received significantly larger numbers of claimants and refugees than the UK – why on earth would they be willing to take still greater responsibility from a country doing comparatively little?”

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

230K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Seeking Asylum#Eu Countries#The Asylum#Uk#Eu#Afghan#The Home Office#French#Austrian#The Refugee Council#Amnesty International Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Home Office refuses blanket amnesty for 3,000 Afghan asylum seekers already in UK

The government has refused an asylum amnesty for more than 3,000 Afghans who have already reached the UK and are awaiting decisions on their claims.Critics have accused ministers of leaving them in a “nightmarish limbo”, while pledging to support people fleeing the country through a separate resettlement scheme.The Home Office told The Independent it had frozen the consideration of applications from Afghan asylum seekers who are already in the UK, having deleted key guidance used by decision-makers.Nick Thomas-Symonds, Labour's shadow home secretary, said: “It is staggering that the Home Office have still not updated their guidance over two weeks after...
ImmigrationTelegraph

EU governments dismiss UK's Afghan refugee target as 'PR exercise'

Britain’s pledge to resettle 20,000 Afghan refugees is little more than a public relations exercise, EU governments said, before ruling out a similar target for the bloc, according to a leaked diplomatic note obtained by The Telegraph. France boasted it would take in more than the 5,000 refugees a year...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Fake Home Office website deterring Afghan asylum seekers from journeying to UK

Afghan asylum seekers are being discouraged from attempting journeys to Britain by a government website posing as an unbiased source of “free, reliable and important information”.Labour called the website “dishonourable and underhand”, as the head of the armed forces said hundreds of Afghan civilians who are eligible to enter the UK were left behind when the last evacuation flight left Kabul.General Sir Nick Carter admitted on Saturday that “we haven't been able to bring everybody out” and said the number of eligible Afghans remaining in the country was in the “high hundreds”.“They will always be welcome in Britain and...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK risks EU data deal by pursuing global tie-ups

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said it would reform the data rules it agreed as an EU member by adopting a “common sense” approach that could help it secure data partnerships with the United States and other nations, immediately drawing a warning from Brussels. Data adequacy partnerships mean organisations would not have...
ImmigrationTelegraph

Take a share of our asylum seekers, French Europe minister tells UK

France has demanded a "new migratory deal" with Britain to allow the EU to send asylum seekers over the Channel to the UK. Clement Beaune, the country's Europe minister, sparked fury among Tory MPs as he declared that Britain should take a share of the migrants crowding into northern France and spurring a record number of Channel crossings.
HealthThe Independent

Inside Politics: Cabinet split on social care reform funding and anger at jabs delay

A simmering cabinet row over how to fund social care reform comes back to the boil as reports today say Sajid Javid, the health secretary, is calling for a further rise in NI contributions. Elsewhere, Dominic Raab visits Pakistan for talks on Afghanistan and anger is growing over delays to the UK’s vaccine booster programme and a decision on jabs for kids.
ImmigrationBBC

Coventry hotel ordered to remove asylum seekers

A village hotel has been ordered to remove asylum seekers housed under a government contract. The Allesley Hotel has been accused by Coventry City Council of operating as a hostel without planning approval. A third Coventry hotel housing asylum seekers would be "disproportionate for a city our size", the authority...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Hilary Mantel: I am ashamed to live in nation that elected this government

Hilary Mantel has said she feels “ashamed” by the UK government’s treatment of migrants and asylum seekers and is intending to become an Irish citizen to “become a European again”. In a wide-ranging interview with La Repubblica, the twice Booker prize-winning novelist also gave her view on the monarchy, told...
WorldBBC

Covid: What Israel tells us about the way out of the pandemic

Israel's booster vaccination programme - offering a third shot to over-40s - has begun to show signs of success. But the country's recent spike in cases has ignited debate about the future of the vaccination programme and the ongoing pandemic. It had virtually returned to normal life by this spring,...
Pharmaceuticalscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Germany Halt The Use Of All COVID-19 Vaccines?

A post shared on Facebook claims Germany halted the use of all COVID-19 vaccines for two weeks due safety concerns. There is no record of Germany suspending the use of all COVID-19 vaccines for two weeks. A spokesperson for Germany’s Federal Ministry of Health told Check Your Fact the claim was inaccurate.
Posted by
Samuel Sullivan

The Deadliest Day in Human History

The deadliest earthquake in human history is at the heart of the deadliest day in human history. On January 23, 1556, more people died than on any day by a wide margin. It was a Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy