Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Meiko Dotson prepared to defend any area of the field as a do-it-all cornerback

By Brendan Sonnone
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE -- Florida State cornerback Meiko Dotson takes pride in his ability to effectively jump into different spots in the secondary. An unorthodox college career in which he’s lined up in different schemes at Georgia Tech, junior college, FAU and now FSU has prepared him to adapt to various situations.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fau#Fbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
College SportsScarlet Nation

Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame vs. FSU Preview With Seminoles’ Insider

BlueandGold.com goes behind enemy lines to get a sense of where Notre Dame’s season opening opponent stands several days ahead of the matchup. Does Florida State feel it can pull off the upset? What will the Seminoles offense look like against the Fighting Irish?. Warchant.com’s Ira Schoffel shares his thoughts.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
College Sports247Sports

Sam Pittman assesses Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson's performance against Rice

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said his team must make vast improvements following Saturday's 38-17 season-opening victory over Rice. The Razorbacks trailed at halftime before rattling off 31 second-half points to stave off the upset. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson battled through a near disastrous first half to help lead several touchdown...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Concerned About Todd McShay Today

ESPN college football sideline reporter Todd McShay is trending on social media today as fans react to his hit during the Alabama vs. Miami game. Last year, the veteran ESPN college football reporter had to leave a Wisconsin vs. Northwestern game following a concerning appearance. McShay was later able to return to the sideline in the coming weeks and the specific reason for his departure was not disclosed.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Raiders LB Denzel Perryman thinking about getting vaccinated because he doesn't like being an 'outcast'

The COVID-19 protocols the NFL and NFLPA agreed on for the 2021 season give players an incentive to get vaccinated. Those rules and restrictions have made at least one player reconsider his stance on getting the shots. Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman told reporters that he doesn't enjoy feeling like an outcast in the team's facility because he is unvaccinated.
Georgia Statetigernet.com

Just to protect any and all Georgia fans

That will be attending the game, I plan to sell these at the game for $1 each. They are 100% guaranteed to protect from Covid 19 In the future and all other viruses for that matter. The only thing you have to do is place the “ protector “ over your head and inhale enough to where the protective liner seals around the nose and mouth area. I’ll admit, it’s a bit uncomfortable for a few minutes but after that you won’t even know it’s there! I also sell a specialized Covid 19 insurance.
Florida State247Sports

Five Things Notre Dame WR Kevin Austin Said Before Florida State

The 2021 Notre Dame football season officially begins on Sunday. The Fighting Irish head to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles. Ahead of that matchup, we heard from Notre Dame receiver Kevin Austin. Here are five things that grabbed our attention from his time with the media. SLIDE...
Toledo, OHtoledocitypaper.com

Area schools prepare for football amid COVID concerns

The leaves are changing color, the weather is getting colder and high school and college football teams are getting ready to hit the gridiron for another year of football. Much like last year, the teams will be battling a familiar opponent: COVID-19. Fortunately, the vaccine has given everyone a chance to fight back and return to some sort of normalcy in 2021.
NFLchatsports.com

Justin Fields defends Andy Dalton

Former Georgia and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been impressive so far the Chicago Bears. So much so that Bears fans were actually chanting his name while Andy Dalton was taking snaps at center for the Bears during Chicago’s last preseason game. The former No. 8 overall pick, Fields,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy