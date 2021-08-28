East End Full Show: The Milk Pail Fresh Market, Mary’s Pizza and Pasta, Jamesport Farm Brewery
This week on the East End, tag along with Doug Geed as he explores The Milk Pail Fresh Market in Water Mill, Mary’s Pizza and Pasta in Speonk, and Jamesport Farm Brewery in Riverhead.
Show Information:
The Milk Pail Fresh Market
1346 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill
(631) 537-2565
Mary’s Pizza and Pasta
190 Montauk Highway, Speonk
(631) 801-6600
Jamesport Farm Brewery
5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
(844) 532-2337
