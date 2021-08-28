Cancel
Jamesport, NY

East End Full Show: The Milk Pail Fresh Market, Mary’s Pizza and Pasta, Jamesport Farm Brewery

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

This week on the East End, tag along with Doug Geed as he explores The Milk Pail Fresh Market in Water Mill, Mary’s Pizza and Pasta in Speonk, and Jamesport Farm Brewery in Riverhead.

Show Information:

The Milk Pail Fresh Market
1346 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill
(631) 537-2565

Mary’s Pizza and Pasta
190 Montauk Highway, Speonk
(631) 801-6600

Jamesport Farm Brewery
5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
(844) 532-2337

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

