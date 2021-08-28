Cancel
Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings & Stat Projections (2021)

By Shawn Childs
Trey Lance hasn't been named the Week 1 starter yet, but if he is, we've got him ranked very high to kick off the fantasy football season

SI Fantasy is back in action for the 2021 NFL season with the most in-depth rankings & stat projections available. Shawn Childs, a high-stakes legend and a fantasy Hall of Famer, provides weekly fantasy football projections & rankings, updated frequently to reflect the latest injury updates, emerging players and prior performances!

Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.

WEEK 1 FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

DOWNLOAD: PDF | CSV/EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

Updated : August 28, 2021

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

