It is apparent that the body in America is being ignored. Last November, the American people by a majority of 7 million votes elected a new president. Joseph R. Biden got 81 million votes to Donald J. Trump’s 74 million. It was the highest voter turnout since 1900. Despite this, American democracy has been called into question. Voters have been made to believe fraud was committed, machines were rigged, and illegal ballots were cast. Phony voter audits have been called for in the states of Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and even attempts have been made in Michigan. The U.S. Justice Department warned, “that some jurisdictions conducting them may be using or proposing to use procedures that risk violating the Civil Rights Acts.”