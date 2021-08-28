Cancel
Heat Vision Download: What to Watch, Play, Read in September

By Sharareh Drury, Trilby Beresford and Abbey White
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
Welcome to Heat Vision Download, a monthly column from The Hollywood Reporter looking at upcoming movies, TV shows, books and games in the genre space.

This September brings Marvel’s first Asian lead character to the screen with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings . Simu Liu launches into action as MCU’s latest superhero, joined by Tony Leung and Awkwafina in the Destin Daniel Cretton production. Meanwhile over on Netflix, Mary Elizabeth Winstead transforms into a ruthless assassin in Kate , going on a time-crunched manhunt to get revenge on her enemies. For those seeking a mix of horror and humor (and counting the days until Halloween arrives), What We Do in the Shadows returns for a third season on Hulu this month.

Check out more of Heat Vision’s recommendations for what you can stream, play and read this August below.

WHAT TO WATCH

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Sept. 3 – In Theaters)
Marvel’s latest film focuses on Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), the heir to a martial arts legacy and son of the villainous Wenwu (Tony Leung). Starring alongside Liu is Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

What We Do in the Shadows (Sept. 3 – Hulu)
The vampires of Staten Island are back for a ghoulishly funny third season. Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, and Mark Proksch star in the series based on the 2014 mockumentary of the same name from Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

Kate (Sept. 10 – Netflix)
After she’s irreversibly poisoned, a ruthless assassin (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) has less than 24 hours to get revenge on her enemies. Amid her manhunt through the streets of Tokyo, she forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

Nightbooks (Sept. 15 – Netflix)
A different take on child horror from Brightburn director David Yarovesky, the Netflix adaptation of J. A. White’s 2018 horror-fantasy children’s book sees Krysten Ritter’s evil witch trap a young boy obsessed with scary stories (Winslow Fegley) in her magical apartment. Forced to tell a scary story every night in order to stay alive, he teams with another trapped prisoner to try and escape.

Doom Patrol (Sept. 23 – HBO Max)
The team of super-powered misfits is back for a third season and based off recent teasers , it’s going to be action-packed and weird as always. The first three episodes of the Greg Berlanti-produced drama series hit HBO Max on September 23 with new episodes arriving every Thursday until November 11.

WHAT TO PLAY

Lake (Sept. 1 – PC, Xbox Series S/X)
This game is created by Netherlands-based developer Gamious, and features a 40-something character who goes back to her hometown of Providence Oaks, Oregon, to fill in as a mail carrier for her father. Along the way, she is able to interact with the engaging locals as the slice-of-life game unfolds in a branching narrative.

Life is Strange: True Colors (Sept. 10 on Xbox Series S/X, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC, Nintendo Switch)
The narrative-driven game features a new protagonist, Alex Chen, who has the psychic power of empathy, allowing her to absorb and manipulate the emotions of others. When her brother Gabe dies in an “accident,” Chen sets out to find out what actually happened. The game is developed by Deck Nine Games, the company that helmed Life is Strange: Before the Storm (but not the previous entries in the mainline series).

Deathloop (Sept. 14 – PS5 and PC)
The latest title from Arkane’s Lyon studio lets players take on the role of Colt, an assassin stuck in a time loop who must fight his way out by assassinating his eight targets using a variety of weapons and mystical powers — all while being hunted by a rival assassin, Julianna (who can be controlled by other players over the internet).

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Sept. 21 – PS5, PC, PS4)
Ember Lab’s story-driven action-adventure game follows a young spirit guide who uses magical abilities to help deceased people move from the physical to the spiritual world. The game, which includes exploration elements as well as fast-paced combat, was an official selection at the Tribeca Film Festival this year.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut (Sept. 24 – PS5)
New content and enhanced gameplay features await in this director’s cut, including more weapons, equipment, vehicles, plus a variety of new modes, missions and areas to explore. The game stars Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner in an open world action-adventure where a mysterious event known as the death stranding has opened a doorway between the living and the dead.

WHAT TO READ

Titans United No. 1 (Sept. 14 – DC)
The Titans face their greatest challenge — their own powers! Written by Cavan Scott and illustrated by Jose Luis, Titans United follows Nightwing, Donna Troy, Superboy, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Red Hood as they venture on a thrilling new case. However, one of their own will begin to question both their place on the team as well as their very existence.

Ms. Marvel : Beyond the Limit (Sept. 15 – Marvel)
The next chapter of Ms. Marvel begins this fall when New York Times best-selling author Samira Ahmed and Runaways artist Andrés Genolet take over Kamala Khan’s newest adventures. Ahmed will dive deeper into Kamala’s powers and the strength behind what makes her a hero.

