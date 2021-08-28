At The Kabul Airport, Evacuation Flights Forge Ahead Even As Another Attack Is Feared

Dozens of people, including children, are feared to have been killed and more wounded in two explosions at Kabul airport, where thousands of people had gathered to try to flee the country.Isis admitted carrying out the attacks, which killed at least 12 US service members, including 11 Marines and one Navy medic, according to two US officials. A number of US military troops were wounded.At least 60 Afghans were also killed, according to local officials, and video images uploaded by Afghan journalists showed dozens of bodies of people killed in tightly packed crowds outside the airport.The US general overseeing the...