At The Kabul Airport, Evacuation Flights Forge Ahead Even As Another Attack Is Feared

By Scott Simon
wkms.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith President Biden remaining committed to pulling U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Aug. 31, time is running out for emergency evacuation missions. But for now — even amid credible threats to the Kabul airport following Thursday's deadly attack — there's a constant stream of U.S. aircraft carrying out the evacuations of Americans and Afghans leaving the country following the Taliban's takeover, an air traffic controller there tells NPR.

www.wkms.org

